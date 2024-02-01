JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,057 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

