JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,607,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 804,022 shares.The stock last traded at $49.77 and had previously closed at $49.79.
JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.
About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF
The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
