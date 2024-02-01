JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,607,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 804,022 shares.The stock last traded at $49.77 and had previously closed at $49.79.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.