Jump Financial LLC Buys 3,749 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,220,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,487,000 after purchasing an additional 787,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $69.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

