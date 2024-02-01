Jump Financial LLC Buys 68,675 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,675 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.51 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.65%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

