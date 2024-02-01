Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Upwork worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,150 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Upwork by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,247,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,257,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 966,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,465,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after acquiring an additional 863,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,156 shares of company stock worth $1,073,609 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPWK

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.16 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.84 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

