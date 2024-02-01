Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bread Financial worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Bread Financial by 903.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $331,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 494,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFH. TD Cowen began coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

