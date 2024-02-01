Jump Financial LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 781.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $792,790,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $73,260,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $508.42 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $520.21. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

