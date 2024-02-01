Jump Financial LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 153,282 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $65,506.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 889,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,800.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $65,506.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 889,834 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,800.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,529 shares of company stock worth $3,369,193 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.