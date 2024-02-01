Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 345,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 3.1 %

Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 270.91%. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

