Jump Financial LLC Purchases 5,546 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Saia by 1,684.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $450.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $429.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.83. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.69 and a twelve month high of $472.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.39.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

