Jump Financial LLC Sells 2,703 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MELI stock opened at $1,711.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,800.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,622.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,409.87.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

