Jump Financial LLC Sells 70,457 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,457 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.27.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

