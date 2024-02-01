Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,321 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ COOP opened at $67.36 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

