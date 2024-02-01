Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JNPR. Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,348,377.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,732 shares of company stock worth $1,591,911. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 170,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 63,830 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.