Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 15,270 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.90. The company had a trading volume of 722,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,767. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $233.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

