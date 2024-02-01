Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 49,011 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,011 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IUSV stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.16. The stock had a trading volume of 132,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,021. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $85.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

