Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.3 %

KO stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461,479. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

