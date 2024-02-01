Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,938,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,888,102. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $587.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.76 and its 200 day moving average is $240.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

