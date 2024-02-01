Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 16,260 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,307 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702,393 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 570,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,318. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

