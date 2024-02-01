Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 9,011 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after acquiring an additional 440,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,156,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

ABBV traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.62. 899,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.67. The firm has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

