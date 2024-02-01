Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.65. The company had a trading volume of 334,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.65. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $269.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

