Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $27.95 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 175,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.34. 1,413,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.56. The company has a market cap of $505.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $279.99.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.