Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $27.95 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 175,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.34. 1,413,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.56. The company has a market cap of $505.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $279.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
