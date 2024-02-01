Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $32.42 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after purchasing an additional 928,057 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,328,000 after buying an additional 251,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVV traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $486.77. 1,430,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,484. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $493.98. The company has a market cap of $376.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

