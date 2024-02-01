Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2024

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,515 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,183,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62,145.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 491,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 490,325 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,158 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.