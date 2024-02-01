Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,515 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,183,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62,145.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 491,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 490,325 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,158 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

