Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.92. 164,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,140. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

