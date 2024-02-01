Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,016 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.44. 1,542,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,241. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.71.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

