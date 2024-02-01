Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Decreased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 71,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

