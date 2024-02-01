Keybank National Association OH Has $104.91 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,463 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $104,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $58.07. 1,047,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,266,030. The company has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

