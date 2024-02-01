Keybank National Association OH Has $54.26 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $54,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.07. The company had a trading volume of 441,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,261. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $79.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

