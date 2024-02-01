Keybank National Association OH Has $75.94 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.17% of Republic Services worth $75,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.60. The stock had a trading volume of 82,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,505. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.17 and a 12-month high of $173.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

