Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $160,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $168.75. 406,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.16 and a 200-day moving average of $172.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $232.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

