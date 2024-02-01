Keybank National Association OH Sells 60,654 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,012,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,654 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric accounts for approximately 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $184,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.75.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $223.38. 24,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $152.36 and a one year high of $228.18.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.