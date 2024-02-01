Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Lowered by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $153.26 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

