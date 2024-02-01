Keystone Financial Services Decreases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Keystone Financial Services trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,110 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.10. 1,005,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.87. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

