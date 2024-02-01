Keystone Financial Services Has $3.66 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Keystone Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,523 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 1.9% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $127.05. 313,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,292. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $131.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.