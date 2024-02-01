Keystone Financial Services Purchases 2,751 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 38.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $631,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.57. 876,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNY

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.