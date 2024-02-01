Keystone Financial Services Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keystone Financial Services reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.6% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 83.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,127. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.54. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

