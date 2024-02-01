Keystone Financial Services Takes $486,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after buying an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,537,000 after acquiring an additional 170,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $491.61. 264,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $476.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.01. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $501.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

