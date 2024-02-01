Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 4.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 112,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,228,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.13.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
