Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 4.9%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 112,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,228,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $222.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

