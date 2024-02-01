Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 168 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Up 4.8 %

ETN stock opened at $257.98 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $261.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

