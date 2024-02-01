Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 90.0% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 20.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 20.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,920,000 after buying an additional 22,051 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.6% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.70. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.