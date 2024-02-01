Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $5.92 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of American Tower by 16.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $195.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

