Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Koss stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of -0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koss by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Koss during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Koss during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

