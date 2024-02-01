L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,973 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of L3Harris Technologies worth $49,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of LHX stock opened at $208.42 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.
Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies
In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
