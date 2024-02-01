L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LHX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.29.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $208.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

