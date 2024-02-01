Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,789,000 after buying an additional 155,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,578,000 after buying an additional 34,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,223,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after buying an additional 402,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,774,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LBAI shares. TheStreet cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

LBAI opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $864.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

