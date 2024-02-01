Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 945,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,890 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,795,000 after buying an additional 145,560 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 2,591.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 135,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,089,000 after buying an additional 116,274 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $183.78 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.40.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. Research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

