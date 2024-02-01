Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Update

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCA. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,365,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,932,000. Sandia Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 499,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 448,059 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was formerly known as JFG Holding I LLC.

