Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LAZ. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

