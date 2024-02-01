Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives $82.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEGN stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

